Photo Release

August 25, 2022 DepEd, PS-DBM what happened?: Sen. Alan Peter Compañero S. Cayetano asks this question to officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM), as he discloses huge discrepancies in the technical specifications and prices of the laptops procured by the PS-DBM for the DepEd in comparison to lower prices of laptops available in the market place but with higher specifications. “Today, instead of 2021, 2022, and 2023 budgets, having allocation for tablets, laptops and IT equipment, we are here to investigate an alleged overpriced laptop purchase for a law passed in September 2020. PS-DBM you have a lot of explaining to do…Let me express my frustration,” Cayetano said during the hybrid Accountability of Public Officers and Investigation (Blue Ribbon) Committee hearing Thursday, August 25, 2022. He also quoted Deputy Ombudsman Cyril Ramos who said in 2019 that “P700 billion or 20 percent of our national budget goes to corruption.” The investigation stemmed from the filing of P.S. Res. No. 120 looking into the alleged overpriced and outdated laptops procured by the DepEd through the PS-DBM authored by Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and P.S. Res. No. 134 looking into the procurement by the DepEd, through the PS-DBM of laptops for teachers for use in distance learning, also authored by him.(Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)