August 25, 2022 Agencies underrepresented in PS-DBM purchases?: Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito raises an eyebrow over the supposed lack of representatives from the Department of Education (DepEd) in the bidding and procurement processes of the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service (PS-DBM). During the inquiry of the Blue Ribbon Committee Thursday, August 25, 2022 on the allegedly overpriced and outdated laptops purchased by the DepEd through the government procurement body, PS-DBM Executive Director Dennis Santiago admitted that the DepEd, albeit being the end-user of the requested equipment, was outnumbered by PS-DBM officers in the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) which handled the laptop procurement. "Majority would always prevail," Santiago said of the BAC's practice. "It seems we have a problem in this case because we only had one representative for the end-user agency," Ejercito commented in Filipino. "What if the purchase was not according to the specifications that they (agencies) have set, they could be outvoted?" he asked. Santiago agreed with Ejercito, even as the former clarified that two DepEd officers were present in the technical working group meetings on the P2.4-billion laptop purchase. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)