Photo Release

August 25, 2022 Dela Rosa quizzes education officials: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the hybrid inquiry of the Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations (Blue Ribbon) Committee Thursday, August 25, 2022 on the alleged overpriced and outdated laptops procured by the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) for public school teachers quizzes education officials why they agreed with the PS-DBM’s suggestion to buy more expensive laptops than their previous request. “Why did you agree when PS-DBM increased the unit price of the laptop from P35,046.50 to P58,300 in less than a month? We can pass the accountability to another agency but being the end user, it is in your conscience that a problem like this occurred,” Bato said in Filipino. Education Undersecretary Alain del Pascua said PS-DBM did not seek the approval of a specific price of laptops but rather gave DepEd an option that reduced the number of laptops to be procured given a certain amount of price. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)