Photo Release

August 25, 2022 Go supports shift to federalism: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, who virtually attended the hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Tuesday, August 25, 2022, says that while the Constitution embodies the fundamental regulations and principles as well as maintains law and order in the country, certain provisions under the Philippine Constitution are outdated and do not address the country’s most pressing concerns. He said development under a federal form of government would be faster because local governments would have access to a larger portion of income derived from their resources. He said local government officials would also be more in control in solving their problems and the delivery of basic services would be faster. “I am one with our chairman, Sen. Robinhood Padilla, in his call to shift to federalism because greater benefits of a stronger local government are ensured and lives of Filipinos are prioritized. The goal and beauty of federalism is to preserve regional liberties by distributing and allocating the powers of government so that one department or group may not dominate all powers and ensures that true participation and decision-making happens on the ground,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)