Photo Release

August 26, 2022 Ensuring the welfare of poor Filipinos: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla, presides over a hydrid hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Friday, August 26, 2022, and states the rules and procedures as the panel conducts a review of the 1987 Constitution and studies the possible revision of certain provisions. In revisiting the Constitution, Padilla stressed the importance of uplifting the welfare of fellow Filipinos, the youth, and especially the poor. “Many people become richer but the poor seems to become poorer and poorest of the poor,” he said. During the hearing, Padilla also explained that the purpose of the hearing is to inform the public and give them a deeper understanding of the need to reexamine the Constitution.(Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)