Photo Release

August 26, 2022 Condonation of unpaid kasambahay employees’ SSS contributions: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada introduces Senate Bill No. 43 proposing the condoning of penalties for unpaid Social Security System (SSS) contributions of household employers. The measure which will allow the employers to settle the unremitted contributions six months or on installment basis, intends to encourage compliance with the Batas Kasambahay and continue paying their SSS contributions to their domestic workers. (PHOTO BY OFFICE OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA)