Photo Release

August 27, 2022 Villar visits recycling facility: Senator Cynthia A. Villar visits PETValue Philippines, the country's first bottle-to bottle, food grade recycling facility located in General Trias, Cavite. The senator, chairperson of the Senate committee on environment, acknowledges PETValue as a good example of circular economy , a "make use recycle"model. She supports reducing wastes and obligating companies to be responsible to their wastes as principal author of the EPR Law. The joint venture is a partnership between Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI)– Coca-Cola's bottling arm in the country, and Thailand-based Indorama Ventures, a recognized global leader in packaging solutions and green technology. Also in photo are Garith McGeown, President and CEO of Coca-Cola Beverage Philippines and Maneesh Gupta,Indorama Ventures Country Head.