Photo Release

August 28, 2022 Protect seniors from text scams, ‘budol-budol’: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada pushes for the passage of Senate Bill 671 or the proposed Senior Citizens’ Fraud Education Act to protect the elderly consumers from being victimized by cyber crime syndicates. SBN 671 seeks the establishment of an inter-agency centralized service to ward off scammers from carrying out their nefarious schemes through periodic information dissemination to senior citizens, their families and caregivers. (PHOTO BY OFFICE OF SEN.JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA)