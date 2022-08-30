Photo Release

August 30, 2022 Going digital: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 30, 2022, urges her colleagues to express either in writing or in public how they would like to have documents delivered to them for the Secretariat to determine the kind of format they need to prepare. Cayetano, a staunch supporter of environmentally sustainable practices, publicly manifested that she would like all committees and their respective Secretariat to furnish her with documents in digital form. “I hope we can be responsible enough to make our own manifestation. I’m making mine public already. I want it (documents) on digital form and even if I don’t attend the hearing, I want it sent to me digitally,” Cayetano said as she commended the Committee on Rules chaired by Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and the Senate Secretariat for providing senators a digital format of the journal. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)