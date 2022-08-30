Photo Release

August 30, 2022 Legarda pushes for peace talks with reds: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session August 30, 2022 stresses that believing in an ideology which may be different from the majority does not make anyone subversive, noting that the late President Fidel V. Ramos in 1992 repealed the Anti-Subversion Law. Legarda said that there are many faceless, nameless heroes – having celebrated the National Heroes' Day Monday – who may be associated with the Communist Party of the Philippines and agreed with them “on many subject matters close to our heart.” The Senate leader then called for the resumption of peace negotiations “so that the common goal of leaders of our country, whether we are elected in the Senate, or even working with a grassroots organization deemed subversive or Left by the government but not really proven, can work together towards more equity, peace and authentic real reforms in the countryside.” Legarda added: “Having said that, Mr. President, I would like the Anti-Terror Law to be reviewed. I recall and I hope my vote was recorded correctly when I was in the House of Representatives at the time of the pandemic, because I did not vote in its favor.”(Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)