Photo Release

August 30, 2022 Use Filipino language: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva supports Sen. Robinhood Padilla’s call in encouraging the use of the Filipino language Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Villanueva reminded citizens that Filipino is the country’s national language and should be strengthened. He said attention should be given to the intellectualization of the language, particularly in science and technology, so it could be used more often, including scholars. “Filipino language plays a big part in our development if we are to be part of the 4th Industrial Revolution. It would be difficult to have our own technology if we don’t have words equivalent to science in our language,” Villanueva said in Filipino. The Philippines is celebrating “Buwan ng Wika,” or Language Month during the month of August. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)