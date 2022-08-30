Photo Release

August 30, 2022 Subic sugar shipment in order: Sen. Raffy Tulfo seeks clarification from the Bureau of Customs (BoC) regarding the status of the sugar shipment in Subic that was placed under the custody of the bureau on suspicion that it was using recycled import documents. During the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the sugar order fiasco Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Tulfo asked acting BoC Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz why it was taking them so long to decide whether the sugar shipment is legal or illegal. “The reason why I am asking this is because I am also pro-worker. Because of that (delay) many shipping workers have been affected. They were expecting to have work once the shipment arrived but because the shipment was placed under custody, they have no work,” Tulfo said. Ruiz, in his response, told the committee that he is still waiting for the submission of the investigation report but, he said, initial investigation showed the (import) documents are in order. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)