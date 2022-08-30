Photo Release

August 30, 2022 Filipino language unites the country, gives spirit to liberty: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, in his continuing advocacy for the promotion of national language, delivers a privilege speech during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 30, 2022, recalling how Filipino evolved from the Spanish colonial period until the 1987 Constitution was crafted and declared Filipino as the medium in official communication. Noting that the country has 130 dialects spoken in many regions, and that the Philippine’s language month of August is about to end, Padilla said the “lingua franca,” or the common language should not only be discussed every August. “It's not just a matter of the present. This has been discussed as an important national agenda as early as the Commonwealth, in the 1930s. This was discussed a few centuries ago, when our ilustrador (Filipino intellectuals during the Spanish colonization) were still fighting,” Padilla said. He added: “As it is timely to pay tribute to our heroes, our history, our people, let's enjoy and enrich the national language. Let's not forget the lesson of yesterday that is in line with the goal of our government today – unity. Let us remember that what binds our race and gives meaning to our independence is the Filipino language.” (Senate PRIB Photos/Senate PRIB)