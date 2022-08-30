Photo Release

August 30, 2022 Bong Go supports development of Filipino language: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go expresses his support for the development and enrichment of Filipino as the country’s national language during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 30, 2022. In his remark delivered in Filipino, Go recognized the significance of the national language, which gives Filipinos the identity in the world. He said the celebration of August as ‘Buwan ng Wika’ is instrumental in remembering the history and increasing awareness on the significance of the Filipino language. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)