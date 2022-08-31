Photo Release

August 31, 2022 Protect and safeguard OFWs: Sen. Raffy Tulfo presides over the organizational meeting of the Committee on Migrant Workers Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Discussed during the hearing were updates on the creation of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and its proposed legislative agenda and priority bills. Tulfo said the primary goal of the committee, which was created roughly two weeks ago, would be to uphold the implementing rules and procedures of Republic Act 11641 or the Act creating the DMW and to protect the rights of Filipino migrant workers in all stages of employment, recruitment, placement, deployment, termination and/or repatriation. “This committee will devote itself to the passage of laws that will make the process and the procedures of deployment, repatriation, and financial assistance streamlined and hassle-free, 100 percent automated or digitalized and most importantly, affordable for migrant workers,” Tulfo said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)