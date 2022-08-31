Photo Release

August 31, 2022 Padilla hands gift to OWWA Chief: Recognizing his dedication and hard work in ensuring the welfare of overseas Filipino workers around the world, Sen. Robinhood Padilla gives Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Arnaldo Arevalo “Arnell” Ignacio a blue garb, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. During the first hybrid organizational meeting of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, Padilla said in jest that Ignacio has been working hard that the OWWA chief had yet to go home to change the clothes he's been wearing since yesterday. Padilla also hailed the great contributions of migrant workers in the economy. “They are contributing US$35 billion in our economy. In real sense, our migrant workers are our exports. We are exporting their skills. Therefore, it is important to protect our migrant workers,” the senator said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)