Photo Release

August 31, 2022 A great concern: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva expresses his concern on the budget cuts imposed on the funding for the Doktor Para sa Bayan Law, which provides medical scholarship and return service program for deserving students in the proposed National Expenditure Program for 2023. Villanueva, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, August 31, 2022, noted that while the allocation for the medical scholarship for existing medical students was retained at P167 million in the 2023 budget, the medical scholarship and return service was cut by half from P500 million to P250 million. Villanueva also noted that there is no seed fund allocation for 2023, while in 2022 a seed fund of P250 million was allocated for state colleges and universities (SUCs) that will be offering medical programs. “I just want to put that on record. It’s a great concern from this representation and I am sure from our dear colleagues (as well),” Villanueva added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)