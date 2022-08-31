Photo Release

August 31, 2022 Senator Alan Peter Cayetano pushes war on drugs: Sen. Alan Peter “Companero” S. Cayetano urges the newly-elected President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. to continue the campaign against illegal drugs and protect the lives of the youth especially the children. “I personally want President Marcos to continue the campaign against (illegal) drugs, because it was never shown to the UN that children aged 8 years old being raped and killed because the killer is high on illegal drugs,” Cayetano manifested during the Commission on Appointments' Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the interim appointment of Ambassador Antonio Manuel Revilla Lagdameo as permanent representative of the Philippines to the United Nations (UN) Wednesday, August 31, 2022. “It is our responsibility as people, including the media, and all of us to be responsible. The problem is there are groups in the Philippines that weaponized human rights and using it to discredit the country. Cayetano continues to explain that "every single life is important. Having said that, we have to show them the whole picture and not only part of the picture.”