Photo Release

August 31, 2022 Sen. Pia attends Global Health Forum: After attending the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) on Global Health followed by a Leadership Conference held on August 24 and 25 in South Korea, Sen. Pia Cayetano delivers a privilege speech on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 to share the highlights of the two-day event. In her speech, Cayetano said: “Session 2 was on investing in resilient health system. This is the session that I had the opportunity to discuss the frailness of our human health resource. You will recall, especially the members of last Congress that the Doktor para sa Bayan (Act) was defended by our majority floor leader and co-sponsored by many of us. So, I explained how this bill made use of future thinkings tool to not just provide for scholarship for doctors but to ensure that there was infrastructure, budget, and capacity building for all the state universities and colleges (SUCs) that would be home for the future doctor.” The APPF is the platform for the parliamentarians to exchange ideas, build political will, enhance capacity and foster collaboration in driving sustainable action for health. It was established in 2015 with the support of World Health Organization (WHO). (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)