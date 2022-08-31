Photo Release

August 31, 2022 Tol backs regular PH-US maritime exercises: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino says on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, that he supports the institutionalization of the joint maritime exercises between the Philippines and United States coast guard personnel. During the deliberation of the Commission on Appointments' (CA) Committee on Foreign Affairs on the nomination of Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, Tolentino noted the upcoming joint exercises to be conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the US Coast Guard within the West Philippine Sea. "Is this going to be an institutionalized exercise just like the Balikatan [military exercise]?" Tolentino asked Romualdez. In response, the ambassador said they have been exploring the possibility of converting it to a regular exercise as part of the Philippines' Mutual Defense Treaty and Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States. Romualdez also believed this would "help us in making our Coast Guard be more attuned to the times." "Perhaps you may think having it done quarterly, not just yearly, because, Coast Guard activities are civilian in nature, and I understand this will involve search and rescue operations exercises," Tolentino proposed. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)