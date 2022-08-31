Photo Release

August 31, 2022 Legarda supports nomination of Ambassador Lagdameo: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda registers her support for the confirmation of Amb. Antonio Manuel Lagdameo as the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, United States. During the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Legarda seconded the motion for the CA to confirm the nomination of Lagdameo with the salary and emoluments of Chief of Mission Class 1. Legarda added that Lagdameo is “more than qualified and eminent for the position.” (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)