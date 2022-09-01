Photo Release

September 1, 2022 CA confirms nominations of two DFA senior officials: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, concurrent chairperson of the Commission on Appointments (CA) presides over the hybrid plenary session of the commission Wednesday, August 31, 2022. During the session, the CA confirmed the nominations of former ambassador to the United Kingdom Antonio Manuel Lagdameo as Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations and Philippine Ambassador to the United States (US) Jose Manuel Romualdez. The two officials are the first two nominees confirmed by the CA in the 19th Congress. Zubiri, in the meeting of the CA committee on Foreign Affairs, expressed belief that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. could play a bigger geopolitical role in the Southeast Asian (SEA) region, particularly in helping ease tension between China and Taiwan. Zubiri said the Philippines can take the lead in forming an aligned position that there should be no outbreak of hostilities within the region. “I think he (Marcos) can do it. With the mandate that is given to him by 31 million Filipinos, I think we can take that lead,” Zubiri added. Romualdez said he agrees with the Senate president that Marcos could play a major role in the region. In fact, Romualdez added, he encouraged the President to visit all Southeast Asian countries at the soonest possible time. Meanwhile, the CA panel suspended the consideration of the ad interim appointment of Foreign Affairs Sec. Luis Enrique Manalo to a later date. (Joseph Vidal / Albert Calvelo /Senate PRIB)