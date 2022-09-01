Photo Release

September 1, 2022 Villar laments non-implementation of composting program: Sen. Cynthia Villar in presiding Thursday’s hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform September 1, 2022 expresses regret due to the non-implementation of a program that will provide capacity enhancement and trainings and distribute composting facility for biodegradable waste (CFBW) units to farmers all over the country. Villar said P1.1 billion was allocated to the program which will serve as “part of the solution” to the rising cost of chemical fertilizer which has tripled from P1,000 to P3,000 per bag. During the hearing, Dr. Junel Soriano, OIC Director of the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM), said that as of August, they are still in the process of procuring CFBW units. “I urge the BSWM to invest in composting and vermi-composting facilities to allow farmers to produce their own organic fertilizer, which is good for our soil, and which is now 38 percent degraded based on studies,” Villar said. The senator noted that 50 percent of wastes are kitchen wastes which can be recycled into organic fertilizer. "In effect, we are helping in our waste management and producing free fertilizer at the same time for our farmers,” she added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)