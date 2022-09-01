Photo Release

September 1, 2022 Loren seeks review of National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda bats for the review of the decade-old Republic Act 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009. Presiding over the maiden hearing of the Committee on Culture and the Arts Thursday, September 1, 2022, Legarda said: "Perhaps it is time to revisit this law with the integration of cultural mapping at all levels of our government." Along this line, Legarda said the committee will consider her bill, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 622 and SBN 117 filed by Sen. Nancy Binay. “In a society that is often divided by ethnicity, social class, beliefs, the definition of what 'Filipino culture' is often debated. Sino ba ang Filipino, ano ba ang ating pagka-Filipino [Who is a Filipino? What makes a Filipino]? Ultimately, we believe that culture is the narrative that binds us together as a nation. I have always believed that. Whether it is in language, or in textiles, or in dance, or in both tangible and intangible heritage, I believe that it is culture that binds us as a nation,” Legarda said. Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)