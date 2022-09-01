Photo Release

September 1, 2022 Promote Filipino culture more: Sen. Robinhood Padilla in the organizational meeting and briefing of the Committee on Culture and the Arts, Thursday, September 1, 2022, encouraged executives of the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) to work more with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to promote Filipino culture more often to tourists. "I hope that the way they promote the National Museum or the Cultural Center [of the Philippines] would be on the same level as how they promote Boracay, or the "party-party" events. Wouldn't it be better to promote our culture?" Padilla asked in Filipino. Padilla also suggested that promotional advertisements on tourism should also include Filipino cultural heritage apart from the usual images and videos of Philippine beaches and the like. Mr. Jeremy Barns of the NMP thanked the senator for his concern and affirmed that the NMP will work more closely with relevant government agencies. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)