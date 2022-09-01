Photo Release

September 1, 2022 Report obstacles in execution of laws: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III appeals to agriculture agencies Thursday, September 1, 2022 to report to legislators the challenges they face in the implementation of laws. During the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform's inquiry on issues in the implementation of agriculture-related laws, Pimentel noted how officials of the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) invoked their respective processes before disbursing Congress-allocated funds for programs under Republic Act No. 115241, or the "Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act." "Sometimes, these [processes] are not in the laws, sometimes these are not in the [implementing rules and regulations]...We hide under board decisions," he lamented. Pimentel said that as implementers, agencies should point out hurdles in carrying out their mandates. He also stressed that legislative inquiries are being conducted to be able to address gaps in current laws. "Let's look at our beneficiaries, the poorest of the poor. If the money, which belongs to them, does not reach them, tell us why. Why the delay? What is the obstacle?" Pimentel told agriculture officials. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)