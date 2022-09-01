Photo Release

September 1, 2022 Simplify coco levy process for farmers’ sake: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urges Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Administrator Benjamin Madrigal Jr. to come up with ways to simplify the process in relation to the implementation of Republic Act (RA) No. 11524 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act. Dela Rosa, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform Thursday, September 1, 2022 on various issues including the delay in the Implementation of RA11524, noted that Congress has already done its part in passing the measure and it is up to the PCA to implement it. “It will be you who will be blamed for the non-implementation of this measure. Can you give us proposals on how to simplify these things for the sake of our coconut farmers?” Dela Rosa asked. Madrigal told the committee that as a government corporation, they are just following the procedures. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)