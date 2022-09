Photo Release

September 1, 2022 Committee on Youth looks into unemployment and underemployment: The Senate Committee on Youth, led by its Chairman Sen. Sonny Angara, looks into the issue of unemployment and underemployment among the Filipino youth in its first hearing for the 19th Congress. The Committee also took up the three bills seeking to establish the Young Farmers and Fisherfolk Challenge Program filed by Sens. Imee Marcos, Jinggoy Estrada and Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda.