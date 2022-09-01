Photo Release

September 1, 2022 Angara presides Committee on Youth org’l meeting: Sen. Sonny Angara, during Thursday’s hybrid briefing and hearing, presides over the Committee on Youth organizational meeting September 1, 2022. On the agenda were the briefing by the National Youth Commission (NYC) on youth development programs and implementation of recently enacted laws; hearing on Senate Bill Numbers (SBN) 180, 675 and 840, which seek to establish Young Farmers and Fisherfolk Challenge Council filed by Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada and Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, respectively; and Senate Resolution No. 155 which seeks to address the state of youth unemployment and underemployment filed by Angara. Angara said unemployment and underemployment among the youth should be addressed with urgency. Angara noted there are over 850,000 unemployed Filipino youth or those aged 15 to 24 years old. The International Labor Organization, for its part, estimated that there will be 73 million youths unemployed around the world in 2022. (OS Angara/ Arlene Elaine G Balbuena, Senate PRIB)