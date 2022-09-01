Photo Release

September 1, 2022 Budget for composting under scrutiny: Sen. Imee Marcos scrutinizes how the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) spent its 2022 budget on composting project during the organizational meeting of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Marcos asked Dr. Junel Soriano, OIC Director of the BSWM, how much of the P1.1 billion allocated for composting had already been spent, to which the official replied that the agency has not yet disbursed said allocation. “Sorry director but I am quite shocked by your revelation… the year is about to end and you have not spent a single peso? How did this happen? Why are we procuring it just now?” Marcos said in Filipino. She urged the BSWM to provide the Senate committee with relevant bidding documents and list of suppliers, which would determine the performance or non-performance of the agency. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)