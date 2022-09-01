Photo Release

September 1, 2022 Filling up vacant SK seats: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva asks the position of the National Youth Commission (NYC) on the proposals to suspend the December 2022 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election as he raised concern over the unfilled SK seats all over the country. Attending the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Youth Thursday, September 1, 2022, Villanueva recalled a previous report that about 34,000 SK seats have remained vacant since 2018. "And we know its impact, of course. If they are incomplete, if an SK chairperson or official is absent, in terms of implementing programs for our young people, and in harnessing the potential of the youth in nation-building, these will be affected," Villanueva warned. The NYC committed to submit to the Senate its position on the proposed postponement of the local election; and plans and suggestions to address problems brought about by the vacancies in the SK. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)