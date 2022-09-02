Photo Release

September 2, 2022 Change is easier to achieve under a Parliamentary system: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III expresses belief that adopting a parliamentary form of government would be beneficial for the Philippines as it is more suitable for the Filipino culture. During the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Friday, September 2, 2022, Pimentel explained that unlike in a presidential system wherein the executive branch is the one that implements laws created by Congress, in a parliamentary system there is a merging or fusion of legislative and executive powers. Pimentel explained that under a parliamentary form of government, the parliament determines the composition of the executive branch and its mission is to implement laws and programs authorized by the legislature. “I really want to pursue this parliamentary system of government. Maybe now is the right time, especially with the fast-changing technology, science and even economic policies and theories. So maybe we can react more quickly if we adopt a parliamentary system of government,” Pimentel said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)