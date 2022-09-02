Photo Release

September 2, 2022 Pitching for parliamentarism: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla expresses dismay over the absence of members of the executive branch during Friday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, September 2, 2022, on the proposals to revisit the 1987 Constitution. Padilla said that under the present charter, the executive and the legislative have equal powers and that members of the executive branch should respect the invitation of the legislature in the hearing, especially on constitutional issues that would chart the lives of future generations. During the hearing, Department of Energy (DOE) Sec. Raphael Perpetuo M. Lotilla and his predecessor Alfonso Cusi did not attend the hearing. Lotilla, in a letter, told the committee that it will submit its comment to Resolution of Both Houses No. 1 in relation to the mandate of the DOE. The senator said this would not happen under the parliamentary form of government because under such system, members of the executive will be required to physically respond to the invitation of the legislature. “I thought members of the executive are our allies. If you are our allies, please show up. Our situation is very difficult. We want to strike a balance but if that's what we're going to achieve here, let's just have a parliamentary system, there's nothing more to talk about here if we have a parliamentary system,” Padilla said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)