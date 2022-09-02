Photo Release

September 2, 2022 Tolentino vows to contribute to consti amendment discussions: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, during the hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Friday, September 2, 2022, assures that he will continue to support discussions that will lead towards improvement of governance in the country. Reflecting on a 1962 speech of former Senate President Camilo Osías, Tolentino said that he also supports a government that goes through periodic change. "I think the proceedings today is very timely... After 1962, the speech of Sen. Osias still would reverberate in the memory of historians because now we are talking of parliamentary and federalism... and I hope the discussion will be elevated nationally, to a level beyond partisan politics and even a discussion that should include the grassroots level," Tolentino said. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)