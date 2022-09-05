Photo Release

September 5, 2022 Angara sponsors medium-term fiscal framework: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara is pushing for a measure that outlines the government’s broad policy direction to help jump-start the country’s economic recovery and ensure a stable fiscal house in the near term. During Monday’s plenary session, September 5, 2022, Angara sponsored Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 3 or the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework, which shall serve as a blueprint to reduce fiscal deficit, promote the country’s fiscal sustainability, and enable robust economic growth. “The MTFF also involves a longer planning horizon, and sets a medium-term socioeconomic agenda focused on generating more jobs while ensuring that jobs created have better pay, are of better quality, and are greener and more sustainable,” Angara explained. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)