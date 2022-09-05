Photo Release

September 5, 2022 Winners: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, Senators Robinhood Padilla, Cynthia Villar, Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda, Senators Pia Cayetano, Francis “Tol” Tolentino, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa pose with the participants in the 2022 World Police and Fire Games held in The Netherlands last July 22-31. The event was participated by some 10,000 police, fire, customs and corrections officers worldwide. The taekwondo delegation garnered 17 gold medals, 10 silver medals and nine bronze medals; the basketball team won 13 silver medals; badminton team, seven gold medals and three silver medals; athletics, two gold medals and the marathon team got two silver medals. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)