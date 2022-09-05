Photo Release

September 5, 2022 Breach of people’s right to privacy: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. says the matter of text scams must be taken up immediately “because many of our countrymen have already fallen prey to perpetrators who exploit technology for their own personal gain.” Revilla, interpellating Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada Monday, September 2, 2022, said he asked last week Commissioner Gamaliel A. Cordoba of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to explain the levelling up of the breach of the people’s right to privacy but has yet to get a reply from the official. “How this text scam is being perpetrated? How are they able to secure the names and other confidential information... Who deliberately leaked, or even worse - sold our information? Was there a failure or neglect to fulfil the duty of protecting that information?” Revilla asked. Estrada said he himself was in a quandary how the people behind this scam got the numbers. (OS Revilla/Senate PRIB) photos)