Photo Release

September 5, 2022 Risa calls for more deliberations re MTFF: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, in her manifestation during Monday's plenary session, September 5, 2022, says there is a need for a more thorough dialogue to review Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 3 or the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) which is designed to serve as a blueprint to reduce fiscal deficit, promote the country’s fiscal sustainability, and enable robust economic growth. Hontiveros also raised several concerns such as restricting legislators from reviewing economic and fiscal assumptions and targets; and if the MTFFs governed by the Fiscal Management Councils will be set to be independent of the legislative and executive branches. "In other countries that want to signal fiscal discipline to creditors and credit rating agencies, the contracting out of fiscal policy and putting it out of reach of elected decision makers like us, actually might make sense. But, if we are testing the waters through this MTFF, through the Resolution, to go down that path, then I guess we will need to have more intense discussions about the matter," the Minority senator said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)