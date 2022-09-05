Photo Release

September 5, 2022 Take proposed sim registration into serious consideration: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, during Monday’s plenary session, September 5, 2022, expresses serious concern over the rampant text scams and raised alarm over apparent violations of data privacy and misrepresentations. Estrada, in a privilege speech, cited various incidents of scam text messages employed against several public servants by unscrupulous individuals asking for financial assistance. The proposed registration of SIM cards must be taken into serious consideration as a means to stop or at least reduce the proliferation of these fraudulent activities, Estrada, who filed Senate Bill No. 802 or the SIM Card Registration Act, said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)