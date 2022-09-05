Photo Release



Manifestation of Support - Sen Jinggoy Estrada's Privilege Speech on Text Scams: "For the information of the body, I have filed Senate Resolution No. 69 on July 27, 2022 calling to investigate, in aid of legislation, the alarming rising number of text scams. This is in connection with one of my priority legislations for this Congress, Senate Bill No. 429 or SIM Card Registration Act which I filed on July 12, 2022.

Nakakalungkot, Mr. President, na kaakibat ng mas maunlad na teknolohiya ay ang pananamantala rito ng ilang masasamang loob. These deplorable criminals are taking advantage of the anonymous prepaid SIM cards to perpetrate evil crimes including taking the lives of innocent individuals."