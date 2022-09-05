Photo Release

September 5, 2022 Unregistered sim cards perpetuate terrorism, other crimes: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during Monday’s plenary session, September 5, 2022, says criminals are taking advantage of the anonymous prepaid SIM cards to perpetuate “evil” crimes, including taking lives of innocent civilians. Dela Rosa said he filed Senate Resolution No. 69 on July 27, 2022 calling to investigate, in aid of legislation, the alarming rising number of text scams, which, he said, is in connection with Senate Bill No. 429 or SIM Card Registration Act he filed on July 12, 2022. “Aside from the use of unregistered prepaid SIM card in furtherance of their terroristic threats in our community, the criminals are using it to take the hard-earned money of our people,” Dela Rosa said, noting that 157 countries have already laws mandating SIM card registration. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)