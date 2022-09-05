Photo Release

September 5, 2022 Poe to lead anew discussions on text scams: Sen. Grace Poe says on Monday, September 5, 2022, that the Committee on Public Services will begin anew discussions on measures calling for a stop on the proliferation of text messages containing unsolicited messages, disinformation, or those meant to defraud the public. In her manifestation after Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada's privilege speech on text scams, Poe bared that she also foiled at least two attempts by scammers who posed as a Philippine ambassador and an officer of the Senate. “If we, senators, who have a complete staff work, wherein every transaction goes through a vetting process, are affected by these, what more our ordinary countrymen? How would they be able to verify the messages sent to them?” she said in a mix of Filipino and English. In the 18th Congress, Poe sponsored the SIM Card Registration Bill, which was passed and ratified by both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The bill, however, was vetoed by former President Rodrigo Duterte. The committee hearing is set on Thursday, Sept. 8, Poe said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)