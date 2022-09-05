Photo Release

September 5, 2022 Protecting data collected in contact-tracing process: Sen. Win Gatchalian seeks information whether the National Privacy Commission (NPC) came up with a regulation over data gathered in the process of contact tracing at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gatchalian asked this question after Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada delivered a privilege speech expressing serious concern over the rampant text scams Monday, September 5, 2022. Gatchalian shared the observation that pre-pandemic, he used to receive one to two spam messages a day, but now he would get five to ten spam messages a day and wondered whether the data collected like name, address and contact details during the contact-tracing process before entering malls and other facilities are protected. “We have one of the strictest data privacy laws in the world. In fact, we have a sole commission mandated to protect our data. But I am not very sure if the National Privacy Commission indeed released some form of standard, some form of check, some form of supervision over this data-gathering process of many of these corporations and facilities like malls,” Gatchalian said. Estrada responded that NPC issued a circular regarding the disposal and destruction of personal data “in a secure manner after the retention period.” Gatchalian likewise asked the chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, Sen. Grace Poe, to invite the chairman of NPC in the public hearing scheduled on September 8 to shed light on the matter. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)