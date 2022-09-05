Photo Release

September 5, 2022 Tulfo supports sim card registration: Sen. Raffy Tulfo supports a proposal to register the subscriber identity module (SIM) cards for electronic communication devices to eradicate criminal activities, including text scams. While he was never a victim of scams, Tulfo told Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, who delivered a privilege speech on the proliferation of text scams Monday, September 5, 2022, that his name was used to solicit mobile load by unscrupulous persons. “The scammers have levelled up. They now know your name and they know who you are. This type of scam is scary because they can get back to you if you argue with them,” he said. Tulfo said it is high time that the SIM card registration should be passed into law. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)