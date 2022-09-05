Photo Release

September 5, 2022 Give peace a chance: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, during Monday’s plenary session, September 5, 2022, denounces all forms of violence and calls for an end to armed conflict. Legarda said that she is in favor of peace negotiations “that are built upon a genuine desire to come to an agreement, which are within our democratic framework, and in accordance with all our laws.” Armed conflict, she said, has hindered the country’s development for more than 50 years. “I know that we all share the same dream: to build a more prosperous nation, to give a more comfortable life for all Filipinos. As an advocate for peace for many decades, I believe the best way to achieve this is by building mutual understanding through good faith discussions, through which we can find that we have more that unites us than what sets us apart,” Legarda said She calls on all Filipinos to “give peace another chance.” (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)