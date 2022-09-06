Photo Release

September 6, 2022 Getting to the bottom of recurring power outages: Sen. Raffy Tulfo presides over the Senate Committee on Energy hearing on the persistent and recurring power outages and rotational blackouts in the country and the Department of Energy’s plan to provide long term solution to these problems, Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Senate Committee on Energy chairman bared during the hearing that he had been receiving numerous complaints about the brownout in the remote areas. Tulfo lamented that those in the provinces were further burdened by the high cost of electricity. “Rather than applying band-aid solution, we are here to discuss and discover a systematic solution to the problem,” Tulfo said. (Joseph Vidal & Bibo Nueva España /Senate PRIB)