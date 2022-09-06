Photo Release

September 6, 2022 Win pushes creation of 'ARAL' program: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Committee on Basic Education's public hearing Tuesday, September 6, 2022, on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 150 or the proposed "Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program" Act. Gatchalian, who authored the bill, said the measure aims to help in the recovery of Filipino learners, amid declining academic performance, exacerbated by the two years of school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill, he said, would institutionalize tutorial and remedial programs, to be facilitated by teachers and para-teachers, or those who have yet to qualify in the licensure examination and have been given special permits indicating their areas of assignment. College students would also be encouraged to volunteer as tutors. During the hybrid hearing, the senator sought an assessment from the Department of Education (DepEd) on the current competencies of young learners, as well as from government economic and finance managers, to guide the committee on the budgetary requirements, and even the necessity of the bill. "If a child will have problems and struggles with their studies, the tendency of the child is to drop out...and the job and the quality of employment of the child will deteriorate, and their contribution to society and economy will also deteriorate," Gatchalian stressed. Under SBN 150, the proposed ARAL program covers learners who did not enroll in school year 2020-2021; learners who lag academically; and those who are at the minimum level of mastery required in Language, Mathematics and Science. (Albert Calvelo and Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)