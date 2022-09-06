Photo Release

September 6, 2022 JV laments inaction on SIDA Law: Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" G. Ejercito laments the apparent non-implementation of the Sugarcane Industry Development Act (SIDA) of 2015 Law, which Ejercito co-authored back in the 16th Congress. During the resumption of the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Ejercito said that he is disappointed for the lost time and opportunities to implement the SIDA Law because the Sugar Regulatory Administration, the Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Customs seemingly lean towards sugar importation rather than "revitalize and stimulate the sugar industry as a whole." Referring to Mr. Manuel Lamata, president of the United Sugar Producers Federation, Ejercito said: "Probably you could have had modern sugar mills already that can really bring down the cost of production of sugar. Our sugar mills are 50, 60, 70 and 100 years old, and they are very costly to operate. That's why we cannot compete with our neighbors, given these circumstances." (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)