Photo Release

September 6, 2022 Updates on EPR law: Sen. Cynthia Villar asks officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for updates on the drafting of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11898 or the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act and on the efforts to protect the country’s wildlife. During the organizational meeting of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Villar noted that the EPR law amended the 21-year-old Ecological Solid Waste Management Act by introducing the practice of EPR by large enterprises on generated plastic packaging waste while mandating the DENR to formulate a national framework on EPR for all types of waste. Usec. Jonas Leones told the committee that DENR is well within the timeline provided in the law and a draft IRR will be ready by November 15. “I am very much hopeful that the EPR system will make a substantial difference in our collective efforts to reduce plastic waste and remove the Philippines from the rank of being the third largest source of plastic waste leaking into the ocean,” Villar said. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)