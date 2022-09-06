Photo Release

September 6, 2022 Blue Ribbon compels ES Rodriguez to show up: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, orders the issuance of a subpoena against Executive Sec. Victor Rodriguez following his failure to appear before the committee's two consecutive hearings. “Out of the 17 members of this committee, there was a vote conducted and a ballot envelope was used resulting in the following: 14 members participated in a secret balloting. Out of the 14 members, 11 members voted to subpoena Executive Sec. Victor Rodriguez, three members voted no, and three members abstained,” Tolentino said after the holding of the executive session. He added: “The committee secretary, pursuant to Section 17 of Resolution No. 5 as amended, of the Philippine Senate, is hereby directed to issue a subpoena, to be signed by the Chairman and to be approved by the Senate President and to be served to the Executive Secretary immediately, to require his presence and answer questions coming from the members of the Blue Ribbon Committee. Pursuant to lawful authority you (Executive Secretary) are hereby commanded to appear before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Thursday, September 8, at 10AM, Pasay City, to testify what you may know about the subject matter under consideration by the Blue Ribbon Committee pursuant to the privilege speech of Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, Executive Order 18, the SRA law and the civil law of 2015, and produce documents relative to the said matters.” Tolentino also required the presence of the Bureau of Customs (BoC), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) representatives to shed light on the issue and personnel from the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) to submit a complete and updated inventory of sugar stock before the aborted issuance of Sugar Order No. 4. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)